‘Govt not reversing land reform’

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

GOVERNMENT has no intention to reverse the Land Reform Programme and has dismissed with contempt misinterpretation of the recent policy pronouncements regarding compensation of former farm owners.

Following the issuance of the joint statement on Monday on the conclusion of the Global Compensation Deed , opposition elements bent on diversionary politics have been insinuating that efforts to compensate former farm owners, which are in line with the country’s supreme law and buttressing economic recovery under the new dispensation, were tantamount to reversing the gains of the liberation struggle. The debate spilled into Parliament Tuesday.

However, in a joint statement issued yesterday evening, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube and his Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Settlement counterpart, Dr Anxious Masuka, said it had become necessary to issue a clarification on certain aspects of this particular statement in light of some misinterpretation.

“It is important to state that the Land Reform Programme is irreversible and this chapter is closed and will not be revisited.

“The statements regarding the reversal of the Land Reform Programme are misplaced and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve,” reads the joint statement.

“We reiterate that the land is the birthright of all indigenous Zimbabweans and we will guard it jealously as we strive towards a highly productive agricultural sector to foster food security and the fulfilment of Vision 2030.”

The ministers made reference to the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 20), Section 295, which clearly defines two categories entitled to compensation for both land and improvements.

“These are indigenous Black African Zimbabweans, whose land was acquired by the State and any person whose agricultural land was protected by Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements (BIPPAs) or Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs). It is only these two categories entitled to such compensation,” said the ministers.

“In the Statement of 31st of August 2020, Paragraphs 5-8, where ever there is reference to former farmers, this is in fact with reference to Indigenous Black African Zimbabwean former farmers.”

The two ministers clearly stated that there was “no intention” by the Government to reverse the gains of Land Reform Programme. “It is irreversible,” the ministers emphasised.

They also made reference to the Constitution of Zimbabwe, Section 72, which enshrines the right to agricultural land and that “this right is sacred and will be treated as such and guarded jealously”.

The ministers said all attempts to divert the farming community from their preparations for the upcoming season through misconceived and misplaced statements should be rejected. They reiterated that Government will not be deterred in its focus on ensuring a bountiful 2020-2021 farming season.

According to the joint statement there is reference to Section 295 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 20), which states that …(1)Any indigenous Zimbabwean whose agricultural land was acquired by the State before the effective date is entitled to compensation from the State for the land and any improvements that were on the land when it was acquired.

(2)Any person whose agricultural land was acquired by the State before the effective date and whose property rights at that time were guaranteed or protected by an agreement concluded by the Government of Zimbabwe with the government of another country , is entitled to compensation from the State for the land and for any improvements in accordance with that agreement.

(3)Any person , other than a person referred to in subsection (1) or (2) , whose agricultural land was acquired by the State before the effective date is entitled to compensation from the state only for improvements that were on the land when it was acquired . . .”