Govt opens window for solar farms at major airports

Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT through Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) Private Limited has invited companies to keen on establishing solar farms at three major international airports to submit their bids for projects aimed at enhancing energy cost efficiency in line with global green climate solutions.

The three facilities are Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, Victoria Falls International, and Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airports.

The upgrading of aviation infrastructure is a top priority under the National Development Strategy (NDS1:2021-2025) and is viewed as a key enabler in attracting investments, luring international flights, as well as promoting a vibrant tourism industry.

In a notice, ACZ invited expressions of interest for the development and operations of solar farms. The alternative energy projects will further buttress the country’s shift towards investments in clean energy sources in keeping with global climate change adaptation and mitigation commitments.

Zimbabwe has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2050 to avert the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

The country is a member of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, whose major objective is to stabilize and bring down greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide.

Added to that, expressions of interest are sought for architectural and quantity surveyor services for the design, quantifying, and supervision of uplift catering facilities for Victoria Falls Airport.

Also, the airport company seeks to install an electric perimeter fence at Victoria Falls Airport. Improved efficiencies in the ports of entry are also critical in connecting the region with regional and international markets, which promotes a positive country image.