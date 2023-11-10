Govt plans floating solar system for Kariba Dam

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

PLANS are underway for the installation of a floating solar system on the dead water at the Kariba Dam with the Government inviting experts from the International Solar Alliance to visit the country in January next year for feasibility studies.

This comes after the Second Republic has set in motion its target of greening the economy whilst building climate resilience as outlined in Vision 2030.

A floating solar model, also known as photovoltaics or floating photovoltaic, refers to any solar array that floats on top of a water body.

Solar panels are affixed on buoyant structures, keeping them afloat on the water body surface. These are mostly found on lakes and dams as they are generally calmer than oceans.

Climate experts regard floating solar systems as eco-friendly methods of producing electricity as they combine marine and renewable energy technology.

The electricity is sent from this floating body through underwater cables to a transmission tower.

Speaking during a question-without-notice session in Parliament on Wednesday, Energy and Power Development Minister, Edgar Moyo, said floating solar panels will bridge the gap on hydrological issues in Kariba.

“Technologies have been developed and just last week, there was an international solar alliance assembly where these technologies were on display.

“We arranged with ISA for them to come to Zimbabwe in January to assist the country in terms of acquiring the storage facilities in the form of batteries and also to do feasibility studies, teach and power reports on the floating solar on Kariba,” he said.

“Whilst we have the hydrological issues in Kariba, we can still reap benefits from the dead water in Kariba through installing floating solar systems up there.”

Minister Moyo was responding to a question from Mkoba legislator Amos Chibaya on what measures were being taken by the Government to alleviate electricity problems, which he said were affecting industries and general livelihoods.

The minister said the country was going through depressed power generation in all its power stations due to hydrological issues at Kariba Dam following a drop in water levels, resulting in the station producing between 200 and 300 megawatts against the normal capacity of 1 050 megawatts.

Minister Moyo said in Hwange Unit 7 tripped two weeks before it was due for Class C maintenance and to reduce the time-out, engineers had to combine the inspection and repair works of the actual displacement Unit with the Class C maintenance, which is going to run up to the end of this month.

“In place of that, between Units 1 and 6, which are also at Hwange, we are expecting to bring on board Unit 4, which was also out due to some faults that had developed and it will come on board on the 21st of November,” he said.

“That will add a bit to the generation of power. We are also working on bringing in more imports into the country although they are a drain in our foreign currency situation. “We are currently negotiating with our neighbouring countries and we have been able to raise our imports between South Africa and Mozambique.

“So, these are the measures that are being taken to bring our situation to normalcy,” said Minister Moyo.

During the Sixth Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) convened in New Delhi, India last week, Shri Raj Kumar Singh, India’s Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy highlighted the pivotal role renewable energy plays in addressing the pressing global issue of reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

He said approximately 80 percent of the world’s population resides in countries heavily reliant on fossil fuel imports, encompassing a staggering six billion people.

The Indian official emphasized the potential of renewable energy sources to supply 65 percent of the world’s total electricity by 2030 and to decarbonize 90 percent of the power sector by 2050.