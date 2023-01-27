Govt probes ZTA board dealings

Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has set up a five-member ‘Special Investigation Committee’ to probe operations and dealings of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) board.

In a general notice, 73 of 2023 gazetted today, Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, said the committee mandate was with immediate effect and went on to detail a long list of terms and references of the special crack committee.

The Deputy director responsible for human resources within the ministry, Mr. Osward Chihombori, is the secretary of the committee whose members are drawn from the Ministries of Public Services, Labour and Social Welfare, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Energy and Power Development, Local Government and Public Works, as well as the Attorney-General’s Office.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry has in terms of Section 40 (1) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31) appointed a Special Investigation Committee with effect from the date of the publication notice,” reads the gazetted general notice.

It also noticed that the committee will, among others, seek to establish a clear policy on holiday allowances for ZTA chief executive officer and policy on chief operating officer holiday allowances.