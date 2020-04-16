Govt pushes for online university lectures

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has advised all universities to develop materials for online lectures to ensure learning is not disrupted by the lockdown while minimising movement and interaction between students and lecturers.

In an interview recently, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said all universities should start developing materials for online lectures to be conducted during the lockdown.

Prof Murwira said the reopening of universities will be subject to a Government directive which will be based on the position taken by President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa declared a 21-day lockdown from March 30. “The position of the ministry is guided by the decision taken by the Head of State and Government.

“We have told our universities to start developing material online for students. We are going to make a follow up to assess progress,” he said.