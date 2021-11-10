Govt readies for climate induced hazards

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has mobilised funds and activated disaster response mechanisms to attend to rain-related hazards during the 2021-2022 rainy season, a Cabinet minister has said.

Over the past few years, the country has recorded an increase in natural disasters during the rainy season which in some instances have resulted in loss of lives.

In 2019, the country was hit by Cyclone Idai which resulted in the death of 1 200 people and destroyed infrastructure worth millions of dollars.

Speaking during a post Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet adopted the Proposed Emergency Preparedness Plan for the 2021-2022 Rainfall Season presented by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo.

She said the disaster response mechanism is informed by the frequency of climate change induced disasters that have affected the country in the past.

“The nation is informed that climate-induced hazards are on the increase, particularly in Zimbabwe and generally in the Sadc region as they are becoming more complex to manage. These hazards include droughts; floods; hailstorms; lightning; and strong winds,” she said.

“Cabinet is pleased to report that the Emergency Preparedness Plan has been put in place with a view to reducing potential losses due to disasters.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the disaster response plan will be spearheaded by the Civil Protection Unit which will conduct education awareness campaigns on hazards related to the rainy season.

“The measures will consist of raising alarm/alert mechanisms using indigenous knowledge systems and local resources; assisting in rapid and comprehensive damage assessments and setting up of priorities; implementing response/recovery programmes and provide feedback as necessary,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Providing appropriate equipment and machinery and instituting effective early warning systems. Government has set aside adequate financial resources to cover the set programmes and stakeholders have been directed to commence drills in anticipation of any eventuality.”

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government will not be introducing a new currency.

“Government would like to assure the nation that it is not considering introducing another currency in the economy as reported in some sections of the media. Our local currency is the Zimbabwe dollar (ZW$) and not cryptocurrency.

Like most countries in the world, Government of Zimbabwe through its Financial Technology (FINTECH) Group, is studying Central Banking Digital Currency (CBDC) as opposed to cryptocurrencies, bitcoins or any form of derivatives,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Turning to the vaccination exercise, Minister Mutsvangwa urged eligible and unvaccinated citizens to get inoculated.

She said teenagers aged between 16 and 17 years of age should also get vaccinated following the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) approval of their inoculation.

“In addition, vaccination of the 16 to 17-year age group with the Sinovac vaccine has been certified safe and the group is encouraged to present themselves for vaccination. Sub-national structures have been tasked to come up with various initiatives to ramp up vaccination uptake to achieve herd immunity by year end.

“The nation is further advised that the country is still under Level 2 Lockdown and thus enforcement of Statutory Instrument 228b of 2021 still subsists. This means that all gatherings, including bars must only allow vaccinated clients. Let us all continue to work together to forestall a possible 4th wave,” she said. — @nqotshili