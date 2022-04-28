Govt ready to support xenophobia victims

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT is ready to support Zimbabweans who face xenophobic attacks and any form of crisis in foreign countries and they remain welcome to return home.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said this while responding to journalists’ questions during the delayed commemorations of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

The event was organised by Government in collaboration with the United Nations.

The day recognises the need for countries to use dialogue to resolve conflicts as opposed to violence.

Mr Mangwana said it was worrying that at a time when the world was focusing on global cooperation, Africans were turning against each other.

“Government’s position is that we do not believe that any form of hate speech should be preached in any member State.

As a State, we are there as Government to support our nationals who are in crisis and should there be any nationals who want to come home, Government will facilitate that.

Should there be any nationals, who want any other type of support, they should approach our Embassy in South Africa and they would get the support that is needed,” said Mr Mangwana

Zimbabweans based in South Africa have been subjected to xenophobic attacks.

Recently Elvis Nyathi from Matobo in Matabeleland South was gruesomely killed after being targeted by criminal gangs in the neighbouring country who burnt him alive allegedly for not possessing a valid passport.

President Mnangagwa granted a State assisted burial for Nyathi who was buried in Bulawayo two weeks ago.

Mr Mangwana said there is a need for Africans to be more united instead of attacking each other.

“It’s very sad that at this stage of African Solidarity Multilateral Approach, we are facing this situation where Africans are discriminating against Africans. It’s tragic that some of these xenophobic sentiments in some cases are coming from politicians,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said Government was already assisting some of the students who were living in the war-torn Ukraine to return home.

In March, Government evacuated 118 students who were studying in Ukraine.

He said some of them were already working towards being integrated in local universities.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mr Edward Kallon also condemned the xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa.

He said Africans should be each other’s keeper instead of turning against each other. [email protected]