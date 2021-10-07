Govt recapacitates ZPCS, addressing transport, accommodation challenges

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT is recapacitating the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and addressing transport and accommodation challenges faced by the organisation in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Some of the key result areas under the five-year strategic plan (2021-2025) include incarceration and improved welfare of inmates, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders, production through income-generating projects and institutional development, which involves human capital management and policy interventions.

ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu revealed this during a ceremony to confer ranks to 117 newly-promoted commissioned officers at Khami Prisons Complex on Tuesday.

In a speech read on his behalf by ZPCS officer commanding Bulawayo province, Commissioner Lambet Janah, Comm-Gen Chihobvu said his organisation will continue to contribute towards national security and development in line with the NDS1.

“We have important roles to play towards the country’s socio-economic growth and development by undertaking various economic programmes while contributing towards the GDP. Let us appreciate the importance of NDS1 that seeks to chart the new transformative and inclusive development agenda towards achieving a prosperous national vision to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030,” he said.

“This is in consistence with the collective aspirations and determination of our nation’s socio-economic aspirations that are riding on the successes of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (2018-2020) coupled with the inception of the first-year Medium Term Plan, the NDS1.”

Comm-Gen Chihobvu said following the coming in of the new dimension, ZPCS is coming in as a positive game changer towards the achievement of the national agenda.

“We are expected to deliver especially given the ongoing recapitalisation of the department. Cases in point being the recent provision of tractors, combine harvesters, farming implements as well as infrastructure development,” he said.

“In addition, Government is addressing our transport challenges by availing vehicles to the department which include lorries and other utility vehicles. Given this level of capacitation, we therefore call for the will-power to deliver among members of staff and wean off from the cries on performance failures associated with transport and accommodation challenges.”

A total of 117 prison officers stationed in Bulawayo province were conferred with their new ranks of commissioned officers following their elevation.

Of those, 66 were assistant principal correctional officers who were promoted to the rank of principal correctional officers.

A total of 32 were promoted from principal correctional officers to chief correctional officers while 11 chief correctional officers were elevated to superintendents.

A total of eight superintendents were promoted to chief superintendents. Two rose from chief superintendents to assistant commissioners and their conferment was done by Comm-Gen Chihobvu in Harare.

The promotions were made in terms of the Prison Act, with 25 of the promoted officers being women.

In total, 1 169 commissioned officers in the ZPCS, including seven assistant commissioners were promoted on September 28, 2021 by President Mnangagwa countrywide.

They comprise 888 males and 281 females promoted to various ranks of commissioned officers with seven assistant commissioners rising to the rank of commissioner.

A total of 20 chief superintendents were promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner with 65 officers rising from superintendents to chief superintendents.

At least 125 chief correctional officers were elevated to superintendents while 275 were promoted from principal correctional officers to chief correctional officers.

A total of 677 assistant principal correctional officers were elevated to principal correctional officers.

Comm-General Chihobvu expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for the gesture and urged the newly promoted officers to maintain professionalism and uphold morality and good ethical conduct.

“As the Commissioner-General of ZPCS, may I at this juncture express my profound gratitude on behalf of ZPCS family to His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde ED Mnangagwa for these landmark promotions,” he said.

“Indeed, it is through sheer hard work and loyalty that resulted in such elevations to your current ranks. These promotions are a clear indication that ZPCS management greatly appreciates your hard work and hoping that you will earnestly continue to serve the organisation and our great nation at large.”

Comm-Gen Chihobvu said the promotions come with increased responsibility, influence and authority and urged the newly promoted officers to rise to the new challenge.

“I therefore, urge you to continue being vigilant, well focused and resolute given the tasks that are ahead of you. Continue to work hard and inspire your subordinates by exhibiting good leadership qualities and discipline,” he said. — @mashnets