Govt reviewing ozone depleting substances regulations

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

GOVERNMENT is in the process of reviewing the ozone depleting substances regulations in line with latest developments under the Montreal Protocol.

The new regulations will ban imports of phased out substances and make it mandatory for all refrigeration technicians to be trained and certified in the safe use of ozone depleting substances alternatives.

In a statement to mark the World Ozone Day yesterday, the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Minister, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said his Ministry is working with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to train customs officers and equip them with tools and skills to combat illegal trade in ozone depleting substances.

He said this as Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer commonly referred to as the World Ozone Day.

The day was commemorated under the theme “Ozone for life: 35 years of ozone layer protection”.

“As we phase out the remaining ozone depleting substances and introduce the ozone and climate friendly ones, illegal trade in phased out substances has increased across the globe. There is therefore need to train customs officers and equip them with skills, knowledge and tools to outwit these illegal ozone depleting substances traders. Different smuggling schemes have been used to move banned ozone depleting substances and contaminated refrigerants across the borders,” he said.

“Zimbabwe is no exception to these smuggling schemes. My Ministry is working with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to train customs officers and equip them with tools and skills to combat illegal trade in ozone depleting substances. A total of 16 refrigerant identifiers were distributed to all major ports of entry to help in the detection of mislabelled or contaminated refrigerants. I am happy with the support my Ministry is getting from Zimra customs officers in combating illegal trade in ozone depleting substances. Since January 2010 over 350 cylinders of contaminated and mislabelled refrigerants have been seized at our ports of entry.”

The Minister said about 20 training workshops on safe use of hydrocarbon refrigerants have been conducted across the country and more than 500 refrigeration and air conditioning technicians have so far been trained. He said this has enabled refrigeration and air conditioning technicians to be equipped with skills to work safely with ozone and climate friendly hydrocarbon refrigerants which are flammable if safety measures are not followed.

Minister Ndlovu said the stratospheric ozone layer acts as a shield to protect life on earth from dangerous ultra-violet radiation from the sun. He said damage to the ozone layer causes eye cataracts, skin cancers and suppresses the immune system in human beings. He said it also reduces crop yields, degrades synthetic materials and affects aquatic organisms.

“As a result of concerted international efforts, the ozone layer is expected to recover by the middle of this century. In addition, the Montreal Protocol has significantly contributed to the mitigation of climate change by averting the emission of more than 135 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere by simply phasing out ozone depleting substances such as Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and Hydro-Chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs),” he said.

"The Government of Zimbabwe managed to completely phase out CFC consumption from a baseline level of 450 metric tonnes and now has reduced HCFC consumption by 35% from a baseline level of 340 metric tonnes. These reductions at national level have contributed to the global efforts to preserve the ozone layer and the global climate system."