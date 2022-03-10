Govt to increase winter wheat hectarage

Government is targeting to increase the hectarage under wheat in winter

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Government is targeting to increase the hectarage under wheat to 75 000 ha in the next winter season with an estimated yield of 383 500 tonnes making the country self-sufficient.

Over the years, Zimbabwe, whose national requirement is 360 000 tonnes of wheat annually, has been relying on imports to cover the deficit.

Last year the country put 66 435ha under winter wheat with an estimated yield of 180 000 tonnes.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the targeted hectarage will be sponsored by CBZ Agro-Yield, AFC Land Bank and the private sector.

“The nation is being informed that a total of 75 000ha has been targeted for wheat production during the 2022 winter cereal production season compared to the 66 435-ha planted in 2021.

“The hectarage which will be sponsored by CBZ Agro-Yield, AFC Land Bank and Private Sector contribution will bring total estimated production to 383 500 tonnes, against a national requirement of 360 000 metric tonnes, thereby ensuring that the country meets its domestic consumption needs,” she said.

The breakdown of the hectarages and expected yields is as follows: CBZ Agro-Yield is targeting contracting 36 500ha and with an estimated yield of 4,5 tonnes per ha, the projected production is 164 250 tonnes.

AFC Land Bank is targeting contracting 10 000ha and with an estimated yield of 4,5 tonnes per ha, Government expects a yield of 45 000 tonnes.

The private sector, she said will contract 23 000ha for wheat with an estimated yield of 6,5 tonnes per ha and output is projected to be 149 500 tonnes.

The Presidential Input Scheme will target contracting 5 500ha for wheat compared to the 5 000ha targeted in the 2021 season.

Minister Mutsvangwa said a total of 7 000ha have been targeted for barley production which will be wholly funded by the private sector.

“Now winter maize production is envisaged as all efforts are directed at ensuring sufficient wheat for the country.

Farmers are being advised that the country has enough certified wheat seed, fertilisers and chemicals in stock for the 2022 winter cereal production season,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the area planted under maize has this season marginally declined by 1 percent to 1,903 million hectares due to a false start to the season and uneven rainfall distribution pattern across the country.

“The nation is informed that the 2021/2022 season was marked by a false start to the season in most areas of the country, followed by an unevenly distributed rainfall pattern both in space and time.

“Area planted to maize decreased by 1 percent from 1,920 million ha in the 2020/21 season to 1,903 million ha in 2021/2022,” she said.

During the season under review, the Presidential Input Scheme supplied inputs for the smallholder farmers under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme while the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS) provided support for large-scale farmers.

Contract farming from the private sector also provided inputs.

The area planted under maize for Pfumvudza/Intwasa is 342 860ha which is 18 percent of the total area planted.

“Cabinet advises that there was a general decrease in the hectarage for crops planted as follows: — tobacco 11 percent, sorghum (2 percent), pearl millet (25 percent), finger millet (40 percent) and cotton (23 percent).

“The area planted increased for the following crops: — rice (97 percent,) soya beans (34 percent) and sunflower (69 percent).

The bulk of the irrigated tobbacco is ready for marketing while the dryland crop is being harvested, cured and graded,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said there was a general increase in the area under most of the perennial crops for the 2021/2022 season except for tea which decreased by 20 percent.

The area under emerging crops such as blueberries increased by 15 percent from 285ha to 328ha and pecan nuts increased by 36 percent from 550ha to 748ha this season.

Furthermore, Irish potato production increased by nine percent.

“On livestock, Cabinet advises that the national beef cattle herd recorded a marginal growth of 0,6 percent from 5,4 million cattle in 2020 to 5,5 million in 2021.

“The cattle mortality rate declined from 11,1 percent in 2020 to 8,86 percent in 2021. There was an increase in the national small ruminants and pig population as follows: goats (7,1 percent), sheep (2 percent), and pigs (13 percent),” she said, adding that broiler breeders during the period under review grew by nine percent.

Day-old chicks registered a 19 percent growth in production while broiler meat production increased by 17 percent.

Livestock diseases are the major cause of beef cattle, sheep and goat mortalities.

“Cabinet reports that the national dairy milk production increased by 3,8 percent from 76,695 million litres in 2020 to 79,605 million litres in 2021.

“It is pleasing to report that 790 317 stockowners benefited from one million kilogramme/ tick grease having been distributed under the Presidential Blitz Tick programme.

“Furthermore, about 710 heifers were distributed under the Presidential Heifer Pass-on Scheme to youth and are kept at 10 provincial youth incubation hubs that have been established across the country.”

Overall, Minister Mutsvangwa said the First Round Crop and Livestock Survey confirmed that climate change is upon us and affecting agricultural production.

“The nation is being assured that every effort is being made to ensure that no Zimbabwean will die of hunger.

Adequate stocks of cereals are available for all needy families,” she said, adding that going forward, a number of interventions have been put in place to mitigate the effects of climate change and guarantee household food self-sufficiency. — @KazungaOliver