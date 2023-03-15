Govt translates Consumer Protection Act into Ndebele and Shona

Business Editor

GOVERNMENT has facilitated the translation of the new Consumer Protection Act into local indigenous languages as part of efforts to raise public awareness about consumer rights and ensure their full protection.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, revealed this today in her opening remarks to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day in Harare.

“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has already played its part by translating the Act into Shona, Ndebele, and braille,” she said in a speech read by ministry secretary, Dr Mavis Sibanda.

“We are currently working on translating the act into the remaining languages.

“An informed consumer is indeed an empowered consumer. Most importantly, informed consumers can raise their voices and take legal action against any product or service purchase that goes against their rights.”

President Mnangagwa launched the Consumer Protection Act in October 2021 as part of Government efforts to promote a fair, accessible, and sustainable marketplace for products and services while improving the relationship between consumers and businesses.

By establishing the Consumer Protection Commission, the Act provides for the regulation of consumer advocacy organizations as well as the enforcement mechanism of consumer rights.

The minister chided businesses that exploit customers and accused them of “killing the Goose that lays the golden eggs”

“I want to challenge business organisations represented today at this important symposium to play their part to ensure that the implementation of the Consumer Protection Act is a success,” she said.

“Let’s remember the old adage that the ‘Consumer is the king’. Why kill the goose that lays the golden eggs. Let’s strive to ensure that buyers of goods and services are treated with utmost dignity by businesses.”