Grab ICT opportunities, women and girls urged

Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has urged women and young girls to take up opportunities in the information communication technology (ICT) sector and fully participate in innovation programmes that assist the growth of the economy.

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, made the call last Thursday on the occasion of the 2021 Commemoration of Girls in ICT programme, which was held virtually.

Minister Muswere stressed the need to bridge the global gender digital divide saying the drive has become more urgent in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has necessitated speedy adoption of digital means of doing business.

However, he noted that adoption of ICTs was not uniform with young women and girls, especially those coming from marginalised communities, not being fully involved.

Minister Muswere said the Government, through his ministry, was making huge investments in developing long term ICT solutions and technologies that will enhance gender equality in the ICT sector and act as a buffer in future disasters or occurrences of such disruptive nature.

Such innovations, he said, will not only provide the much-needed employment for other young people across the country, but also provide solutions for the country’s economic sustenance.

“To me, these disruptions also present opportunities for young people, across all divides to stand up and wear their innovative hats in order to partner the Government in coming up with various home-grown ICT solutions to current and future problems,” said Dr Muswere.

“I would, therefore, like to urge girls and young women to equally participate in innovation programmes as their male counterparts.

Furthermore, I urge girls and young women to take up careers in the exciting and rewarding world of ICTs.

“By grabbing the vast opportunities in the ICT sector, women and girls would not only empower themselves but also contribute to the country’s economic development.”

Going forward, Minister Muswere said the Government expects more girls and young women to become innovators, engineers, network engineers and other high-ranking positions in the ICT field.

“I further encourage the girls again, to take full advantage of these opportunities to establish their businesses in future,” he said.

“I call upon all players in the ICT sector to make deliberate policies and systems within their institutions that make bridging the gender digital divide a priority.”

As the world continues to grapple with the effects of Covid-19, Minister Muswere said, collaboration among ICT players was critical towards improving the critical infrastructure including data centres, fibre optic infrastructure and mobile network towers.

“ICTs have increasingly become critical and literally the only solution for business and all other sectors to remain afloat in the midst of the pandemic,” he said.

The International Girls in ICT Day was established by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a United Nations Agency for Telecommunications, with the aim to create a global environment that empowers and encourages young girls and women to consider careers in the growing field of ICTs.

As a member country of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Zimbabwe has celebrated the day since 2013.