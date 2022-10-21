Grace Anne: a woman perfected by life challenges

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

“A LOT of people tend to call me a life coach but instead I would like to say I was coached through life experiences until I was fit enough to give people advice about life.

“First and foremost I am a child of God, a born-again Christian who seeks to help the community and young people to find value in themselves just like how I did to myself.

“I am a social entrepreneur by heart, a marketing strategist by profession and a game changer by aspiration.”

This is a story of 23-year-old Bulawayo woman, Miss Grace Anne, who has been grilled by life’s experiences to defy all odds and become an entrepreneur.

“Growing up, I grew up in an entrepreneurship-oriented family where we used to have family-owned shops and projects. Since then, I have grown fond of financial freedom, philanthropy work and engaging in community building projects,” said Miss Anne.

Miss Anne is a business consultancy and she does marketing strategies for companies and social media management for entities.

She has been previously recognised through several accolades including, African influencer awards nominee female social media influencer of the year 2022, African entrepreneur of the year nomination (Ghana GGY Awards) and listing at the MACYDO Under30 Zimbabwe (social entrepreneur) awards.

In 2021, she got Ignite youths’ awards (phoenix category) certificate of recognition and in 2020 she got Ignite Youth awards (Humanitarian category) certification of recognition and H4 Zimbabwe Youth in innovation awards.

In terms of social recognition and achievements she donated 1 000 litres of hydrogen peroxide to the Bulawayo City Council to curb the spread of Covid 19 and she facilitated production of reusable pads free training to ladies.

“The advice I would give to other ladies in Zimbabwe in terms of entrepreneurship is that ‘it’s never too late to start, opportunity meets preparation, don’t be too comfortable where you are because comfort zones cause stagnant growth”

“This means you shouldn’t be afraid to start on your dreams, the moment you start is when opportunities will come knocking for you because of the action you took,” she said.

Miss Anne is working on launching her talk show which is meant to give women a platform to share their success stories so that their journey can influence girls and women.

“This coming month on 22 October 2022 we are officially launching my talk show “The Grace Anne Talk show “. This will be a curtain raiser for a full season of episodes to come,” she said.

“This Talk show speaks more on business success stories as well as community success stories.

“This concept came from my concern of having a lot of people trending for being successful whilst we do not have the nitty gritties of how they got there, which is something that’s essential. Process is effective because that’s what determines the results.”

She 22 October will be a public red-carpet event that will be graced by different prominent names in the business industry.

“We are bringing out inspirational stories to leave our audience inspired as well as captivated,” said Miss Anne.

