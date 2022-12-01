Grace Anne reflects on meeting Durban Gen’s Sne

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Talk show host Grace Anne recently launched her Grace Anne Talk Show and the quest to be the local “Oprah Winfrey” led her to meet her virtual friend – South African actress, Nombulelo Mhlongo known for her roles as Sne on eTV soapie Durban Gen and Nomcebo on SABC’s Uzalo.

Grace told Chronicle Showbiz that meeting Mhlongo was an emotional encounter that will stick with her forever.

“Meeting Sne was an emotional experience for both of us actually. There were a lot of things that were trying to prevent this tour from happening, but it was all smiles and joyful tears when we got to see each other. I was so happy and excited to finally meet her in person.

“We found each other on social media and it had been close to a year and a half now since we’d known each other. I first hosted her on my Instagram live a year back and from there on, we kept in contact, created a sisterly bond until we planned for her to do a tour in Zimbabwe and pass by for my event as well,” said the 23-year-old Grace.

Scores of school-going children would not miss out on the action and joined the general public in surrounding the South African actress to get a glimpse of and luckily, a selfie photo with her.

With Grace Anne and her team being her tour guides, Mhlongo manoeuvred around the city from the City Hall gliding over to the Royal Arcade Mall, True Elegance restaurant, and left best for last as she paid homage to the late Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo by posing by his statue. There, she took a photo that has been trending on social media.

She clearly loved telling the “Bulawayo story” to the world.

Grace Anne has made it a point to have an impressive repertoire, striking professional relationships with celebrities who include former Uzalo actress Mpumi Ngwenya, Generations actress Buntu Petse and Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel Kolisi.

Grace Anne, a business consultant and social media personality has garnered several nominations and awards throughout her career and these include African Influencer Awards nominee for the female social media influencer of the year (2022), African Entrepreneur of the Year nominee (Ghana GGY Awards) and a listing at the MACYDO Under30 Zimbabwe (Social entrepreneur) awards.

Last year, she got an Ignite Youths’ Awards (Phoenix Category) certificate of recognition and the year before that, she got the Ignite Youths’ awards (Humanitarian Category) certification of recognition and an H4 Zimbabwe Youth in Innovation Award.

Through The Grace Anne Talk Show, the personality hopes to give women a platform to share their success stories so that their journey can influence girls and women. The show speaks more on business success stories as well as community success stories.

“We’re bringing out inspirational stories to leave our audience inspired as well as captivate,” Grace-Anne said. – @eMKlass_49