Grade 2D wins Chibuku Road to Fame

All the groups that won provincial competitions from all the 10 provinces showed they have what it takes to be the next big act from Zimbabwe, but there was to be only one winner.

The event did not just feature the competitors, well known artistes dazzled the fans who were enjoying the festivities and games that took place during the event.

The star-studded line-up included Winky D, Ex Q, Tocky Vibes, Mark Ngwazi, Baba Harare, Godfather Templeman, DJ Mbali and the 2019 Chibuku Road to Show Fame winners, Identity Band.

This year’s event was a 60-year anniversary celebration for Delta Corporation’s Chibuku brand and it did not disappoint.

The opening act came from Zimdancehall changer, Tocky Vibes, who, while the fans were waiting for the final results, produced a stelar performance which left the fans calling for more, pleading with him to go past his slotted time.

Winky D performed to everyone’s expectations, as he is well known for his lively performances which leave the fans drooling for more.

Mark Ngwazi, who has recently been compared to Sungura legend, Alick Macheso, brought a lot of flare for the Sungura fans whose energetic dances always leave them feeling the exhaustion of a classy act.

Other acts like EXQ, Baba Harare, Godfather Templeman, DJ Mbali and an appearance from DJ Tamuka meant the show and competition did not only thrill the fans, but the organisers made sure the 60-year anniversary celebrations did not deter the milestone achieved.

It was only those who where at the 2022 Chibuku Road to Fame that will clearly testify how the event not only lived to expectations, but gave more than expected.

The event was not all rosy from the fans’ side as the effects of alcohol were heavily felt, with some fights erupting in the crowd, prompting the police to get into the crowd and remove the trouble causers. – Herald