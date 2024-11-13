Grade 3 learner dies in collapsing grocery store

Midlands Bureau

A collapsing grocery store killed a Grade 3 learner from Mahindi Primary School on Monday evening when she sought shelter in the shop from the heavy rains that fell across Mberengwa District.

“The girl, who was in school uniform, was hit by rubble and died on the spot,” said Mberengwa District Development Coordinator Mr Vafias Hlabati.

Fourteen other learners sustained injuries at Zvemukonde Secondary School after a classroom block had its roof blown off.

Mr Hlabati said 21 other schools, two district hospitals and 54 homesteads,were damaged by the rains. The district has since approached the provincial office for support. Lessons and examinations at the affected schools have been disrupted.

The worst damaged school, Zvemukonde Secondary, saw the classroom block having its roof blown off and 14 learners hurt after they were hit by roofing sheets and were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital for treatment.

“From the information I got this morning (yesterday) all were treated and discharged,” he said.

Mr Hlabati said Mnene Hospital, which is the major referral health facility in the district, had the roof blown off some wards while water tanks that supply the hospital were affected.

“It’s a serious disaster, we also have over 50 homesteads which were damaged and villagers are staying in the open. We are mobilising tents and food for the affected families but we are overwhelmed,” he said.

Mberengwa District is seeking authority to find alternative shelter for examination candidates who have been left stranded following the damage to their schools.

Besides Zvomukonde Secondary, there was damage at Masase High, Mnene High, Mbuyanehanda High, Jena Primary, Chimbapire Primary, Ngezi Primary, Chebvute Primary, and Chemakudo Primary.

Mr Hlabati said he had an emergency meeting with the Provincial Civil Protection Unit to try and help the situation.

“The rains came at a huge cost in Mberengwa and the district is in a mess,” said Mr Hlabati.

Department of Civil Protection director Mr Nathan Nkomo has indicated that they have activated their systems to ensure all those that need support get it.

The department would engage the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to suspend lessons in the event streams are flooded, to save lives.

The Meteorological Services Department has predicted localised downpours across the country, with most parts receiving rains from Monday evening.

Harare and surrounding areas received rains yesterday, with more rains expected today up to Friday.