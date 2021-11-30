Grade 7 exams start smoothly

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Grade 7 examinations started smoothly yesterday after relevant stakeholders resolved to set aside their differences for the integrity of the country’s public examination system.

Invigilators had threatened to boycott the exams if their demands were not met.

However, teachers, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, and Zimsec officials held a meeting to iron out sticking issues, including contracts for invigilation of public examinations.

Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini said the exams kicked off as planned.

“The examinations started smoothly with Grade 7 candidates sitting for the English Paper 1 and all invigilators were there. So, we haven’t had any incidents reported as yet,” said Ms Dlamini.

She said Zimsec believes the meeting held with educators was fruitful and set the tone for future co-operation.

Ms Dlamini, however, declined to provide finer details of what was proposed during the meeting.

“There was a stakeholders’ meeting today which involved the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Zimsec and teachers’ union representatives. It was a roundtable meeting and there are things that have been put in place to be achieved and in the near future, we will see results coming through.

“It will be premature to comment on what was said, particularly at that meeting, but we all came out of there with an agreed position; that we look forward to supporting the examinations for the sake of the candidates, but also to make sure that our nation’s integrity systems are kept.”

She said invigilators are a critical stakeholder in the management of public examinations, hence Zimsec lends an ear to their concerns.

“We value everyone who is involved in the administration of examinations at every single level, it is with the help of examination administrators, including invigilators that we are able to keep and maintain the integrity of the examinations and we are looking forward to that continuing throughout the Grade 7, Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations,” she said.

Ms Dlamini urged candidates to desist from all examination malpractices.

“We are looking forward to them doing their best, staying away from all forms of malpractice, including the leaking or pre-access to examination material,” said Ms Dlamini.

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry communication and advocacy director Mr Taungana Ndoro said Government takes seriously concerns raised by teachers ahead of the public examinations.

“To show the Government’s commitment to the concerns of teachers, the Hon. Minister Dr (Evelyn) Ndlovu held a fruitful meeting with various teachers’ unions this morning and it is encouraging to note that common ground was reached.

“It was resolved that in respect of invigilation, the unions come up with a consolidated position paper and the minister will consider it for the way forward,” said Mr Ndoro.

“Suffice to say the mutual respect and amelioration clearly revealed that the country’s education system is in good hands and engagement and collaboration will be the order of the day going forward.” – @nqotshili.