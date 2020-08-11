Graft door has been shut: ED

President Mnangagwa delivers his Heroes Day address to the nation broadcast live from State House in Harare yesterday while flanked by Vice-Presidents Constantino Chiwenga (left) and Kembo Mohadi

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday reiterated his administration’s unwavering fight against corruption saying the door to graft has been shut warning that those who want to pursue that route would face dire consequences.

In his Heroes Day address broadcast live from State House in Harare, the President said Government makes no apologies in its enforcement of transparency and accountability across the country’s socio, economic and political spectrum.

“The Second Republic has, since its inception, accelerated the entrenchment and consolidation of democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law in pursuit of social justice and equal opportunities for the economic empowerment of the previously marginalised majority,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Informed by a cardinal ethos during the liberation struggle, the 2nd Republic’s thrust in the fight against corruption is unwavering. My administration therefore makes no apologies for fixing our systems across the socio, economic and political spectrum. Accountability and transparency will keep on being enforced in every facet of our society. The door to the old manner of doing things is closed. The corrupt way is shut and those who choose that route will face dire consequences.”

President Mnangagwa said the day occupies a special place in the country’s history and development as the nation remembers and pay tribute to countrymen and women who paid the supreme sacrifice for the liberation of Zimbabwe.

He, however, said the celebrations were being held in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic hence the decision to forego the usual fanfare in compliance with the World Health Organisation’s Guidelines. Still on Covid-19, President Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to be more vigilant in the face of an upsurge of infections and deaths.

“We must all adhere to the World Health Organisation, WHO, guidelines which include wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good hygiene. Government will continue to scale up testing, contact tracing and isolating those who have tested positive,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the commemorations were also being held against the background of renewed glaring, and unjustified attacks by our perennial detractors, both inside and outside Zimbabwe.

He urged Zimbabweans not to lose heart or be discouraged but look back to the country’s rich history and draw lessons from the departed heroes who since the 1890s, united and showed resilience in their gallant fight against oppressive forces.

“As the heroes of yesteryear, today we have no alternative; we must as Zimbabweans close ranks by uniting, in peace, harmony and with resolute patriotism and self-love to chart a brighter future for ourselves and for the sake of our motherland.

“Our position is clear; a firm foundation has been laid and continues to be strengthened for a thriving constitutional democracy, and a just, open, accountable and prosperous society. With unfaltering determination, and emboldened by the experiences of the unrelenting attacks on our country in the past two decades, we know that the future is bright. Our success is inevitable,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The divisive falsehoods and concoctions by renegades and supremacists who want to pounce on our natural resources will never win the day. Truth shall triumph over lies, and good over evil. Viva Zimbabwe! Viva Zimbabwe! Forward ever, backward never!”

President Mnangagwa said in spite of the continued illegal sanctions imposed by some Western countries coupled with the negative impact of climate change which has affected economic growth projections, the Government has embarked on a number of programmes to accelerate national development.

“Land was one of the major reasons the country’s gallant sons and daughters took up arms to fight for the liberation of our beloved country. The 2nd Republic under my administration continues to consolidate the gains of the revolution. We shall never betray the principles of the revolution. The blood of those who fought for our land shall forever be honoured through maximum use of our land,” he said.

To that effect President Mnangagwa said the First Phase of the Land Audit has now been completed and under-utilised land identified through the audit will be allocated in line with Government Policy.

He said a multi-pronged Agriculture Recovery Plan being rolled out to increase productivity of maize, wheat, soya beans and traditional grains.

The President said the implementation of the Pfumvudza Concept is progressing well and will see a transformation to food security at household level.

“Farmers are encouraged to honour the departed heroes by taking full advantage of the recapitalisation of the Command Agriculture programme, dam construction, irrigation development and mechanisation programmes which my administration is undertaking in partnership with the private sector. The setting of pre-planting producer prices as an incentive together with the Growth Plan must give impetus to our farmers to boost production and productivity,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Strategic Roadmap for the attainment of a US$12 billion Mining Sector by 2023 is on course while the use it or lose it principle is being strictly enforced in order to unlock resources for enhanced production.

He said the Mines and Minerals Act (Chapter 21:05) is being amended into a competitive, modern, investor-friendly and supportive law which will benefit the majority of our people.

The President said through robust modern and innovative synergies between the ministries of Energy and Mines, Zimbabwe is on track to emerge as a net exporter of energy by 2023.

President Mnangagwa said the 2nd Republic’s vision of a private sector-led industrial development is gaining momentum with the Zimbabwe National Industrialisation Policy Framework focusing on the resuscitation of industry, establishment of new industries, export development, innovation and rural industry systems beginning to bear fruit.

He said the translation of knowledge into goods and services spearheaded by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development through Education 5.0 will further accelerate sustainable socio-economic modernisation and transformation.

“Considerable road construction and rehabilitation is underway throughout our country. Two days ago, I was pleased to officially open a portion of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway. This attests to our abilities as a people to use our own local skills and resources to improve our infrastructure and overall quality of life.

“In line with our Devolution Policy, the Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy I launched last week will result in a broader geographical spread of tourism development with benefits accruing to the whole nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

“In addition, the devolution policy has begun to enhance the democratic participation of our communities in decision making. This is in turn promoting good governance, equalisation and development that leaves no one behind, in our bid to maintain a prosperous unitary Zimbabwe. This is the multi-faceted heritage bequeathed to us by the heroes and heroines we are remembering today.”

President Mnangagwa said the recently introduced macro-economic stabilisation measures have stabilised the local currency and reduced volatility in the prices of goods and services as well as creating a conducive business environment.

He said the Government continues to prioritise the security and welfare of vulnerable citizens through the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme.