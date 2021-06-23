Grain deliveries clock 240k tonnes

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

GRAIN deliveries to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) have reached 240 204 tonnes compared to 63 916 tonnes received during the comparable period last year.

Zimbabwe is basking on a bumper harvest following the good rains that the country received in the previous rain season.

In a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the quantity of soya bean has similarly improved to 9 858 tonnes compared to 956 tonnes delivered during the same period last year.

“As of yesterday (21st June 2021), total maize delivered to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots across the country stood at 240 204 tonnes, significantly up from the 63 916 tonnes received at the same time last year,” she said.

“The quantity of soybean has similarly increased to 9 858 tonnes, versus the 956 tonnes delivered at the same time last year.”

The traditional grain tonnage delivered has recorded a phenomenal increase to 21 844 tonnes from the 1 646 tonnes delivered during the 2020 comparative period.

“Government takes this opportunity to call upon farmers to continue delivering their grain to GMB depots as timely payments are guaranteed,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

[email protected]azunga