Grammy nominee Musa Keys to perform in Harare, Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

GRAMMY nominee Musa Keys will perform in Zimbabwe next week at two venues in two cities.

The Amapiano superstar will jet into the country next weekend where he will perform at affluent clubs in Harare and Bulawayo.

He starts in the capital where he will share his art with the public at Pablo’s, one of the joints attended by high-money spenders, slay queens, and ballers.

On Sunday he wraps up the weekend at Cosmopolitan Club where eyes will also be on the local artistes to share the stage with him.

The array of performers includes Ma9Nine who is fresh from the United Kingdom, Mzoe 7 who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, MTK Ntwana and MC Tiff. The deejays of the day will be DJ Nospa, DJ Skimbo, DJ Keezy, Ras Obido and Teflondon.

One of the organisers DTL Records director Dee Nosh said they bring in a new flavour of fun with the double events.

“As promoters, we have seen it fit that at some places we bring in an artiste and people have to travel long distances to watch the artistes thus what we doing is bringing the artistes closer to the people.

“Our followers should expect a lot more of international artistes as we have united across forces of events management and other companies to bring quality entertainment,” said Dee Nosh.

