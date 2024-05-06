Grand Finale Worship transcends expectations

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

For every attendee of The Grand Finale held from Friday night into the early hours of Saturday at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, the event proved to be a breathtaking and life-defining night of praise and worship.

The night felt divinely inspired, transcending from the spiritual realm into a palpable experience filled with joy and reverence. According to those present, it was as if the mountains themselves moved in response to the collective praise and worship that lifted toward the heavens.

Organised by Kingdom Life Centre in Bulawayo, the event saw congregants from various denominations including Zaoga, Church of the Nazareth, SDA, Spirit Embassy, and AFM, among others, join together in a grand display of unity and devotion.

The atmosphere intensified when Prophet Bruce Edwards introduced Mai Mwamuka, who captivated the congregation with teachings on profound love before delivering her hit songs. Minister Michael Mahendere followed with a ministration that was described as beyond imagination. The night continued with Prophetess Matimbire’s powerful messages of redemption and a series of prayer sessions that extended until 4am.

Prophet Bruce Edwards, the host and spiritual leader of the event, concluded the night by offering prophecies, expressing gratitude to all contributors, guest ministers, and attendees who made the event a success, and officially closing the service.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Prophet Bruce highlighted the spiritual journey of his institution, stating, “The journey of our institution is a God-oriented one and proves that His grace surely lives. We started from nothing and now can host an event that invites other denominations, which is what we envisage to do as we unite religions in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole.” – @mthabisi_mthire