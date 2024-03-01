Grand music recording opportunity for Vic-Falls artistes

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

ARTISTES in Matabeleland North have been offered a grand opportunity to commercialise their music after Victoria Falls-based Danica Studios built and opened a recording studio to provide recording services to all musicians.

Danica Studios, founded by dancehall artist Ray Karipache and his business partners, Tariro Karipache who does administration and finance, Tony Witness Nkomazana, the manager and Leslie Ndlovu for marketing, is one of the five projects that benefitted from the Culture Fund grant in Matabeleland North.

The studio was granted close to US$9 941 from the Culture Fund to purchase equipment.

After receicing the equipment, they built the suudio in Chinotimba suburb where they have set up a fully furnished studio with recording equipment, photo shoot studio and other services.

The studio has since employed a receptionist, cameraperson and trainee producer thereby creating employment. On his way to the international renewable energy conference in Victoria Falls, European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst Von Kirchman visited the studio as part of his tour of projects under Culture Fund.

He was impressed by the structure and scope of work.

Tariro Karipache said they built the studio using revenue they generated from the equipment that was acquired from the grant.

“He came to see the developments we have done. The studio is broad as we have the recording side, we hire out the PA system, and we do photoshoot, and videos although initially it was for artistes to record.

“It’s now open and accessible to anyone including those holding events and parties. We also have the Danica School of grooming and etiquette where we train people on personal hygiene and other traits,” she said.

Danica Studios also does marketing of companies, website designing, graphic designing and other jobs.

“His visit means a lot and puts us on the world map as a studio and as Victoria Falls and Matabeleland North. He has seen what we have done and we urge young artists, women and girls to come through and record. We want Danica Studios to be a household name not only in Victoria Falls and the province but and beyond,” said Tariro.

A sizeable number of Victoria Falls residents, music lovers and artists attended the ceremony that the studio held for the EU Ambassador’s visit on Tuesday.

The studio has already signed some artists.

Danica Studios started as Key Empire Records and changed to Danica Studio in 2018.