Grand send-off for National Hero Siziba

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

IT was a fitting tribute for a national hero as the body of the late Major-General (Retired) Solomon Siziba was welcomed with ululations, songs, poetic praises and traditional rituals yesterday at his rural home in Nhwali Village in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South.

Hundreds of villagers, Government officials and traditional leaders gathered to pay their respects to a man whose life was devoted to the liberation and development of Zimbabwe.

The solemn yet celebratory atmosphere was marked by the hauntingly beautiful chants of women, who performed traditional poetry, extolling Siziba’s bravery, wisdom and enduring legacy.

The village reverberated to life as elderly Venda women led the poetic praises, a cultural ritual to honour his life’s work and formally present him to his ancestors for a warm reception in the afterlife. The moving ceremony reflected the deep respect and gratitude for the contributions of the late national hero.

The body of the national hero, who passed on last Wednesday, arrived in Gwanda from Bulawayo aboard a military helicopter that landed at Nhwali High School. It was greeted by a large gathering, including Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, Gwanda South legislator and Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Dr Omphile Marupi, service chiefs, family members and the local community.

After a farewell service at his homestead, the body was transported to Killarney suburb, Bulawayo, where it will lie in state. A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) funeral parade is scheduled to take place at Imbizo Barracks today, with burial at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday.

Speakers at the farewell ceremony praised Major-General Siziba for his dedication to the nation and his community.

Gwanda Ward 24 war veterans chairperson, Cde King Mtlokwa, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to bid farewell to a comrade within their community. He reflected on their shared upbringing and the valuable lessons he learned from the late hero.

Family representative Mr Isaac Siziba described Major-General Siziba as a selfless individual who prioritised empowering his relatives and extending his generosity to the wider community.

He said the late national hero was a father figure, even to the elderly.

Dr Ndlovu, the chief mourner, said the national hero status bestowed upon Major General Siziba was well-deserved, given his significant contributions to the country’s liberation. “Major-General Siziba was a shining example of courage, loyalty and dedication. His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and freedom made him a true patriot who served our nation with honour and distinction.

His bravery and strategic thinking shaped the course of our history and his contributions to our defence and security will never be forgotten,” she said.

Dr Ndlovu expressed her deepest condolences to the Siziba family and the entire community for their loss.

Deputy Minister Marupi, speaking on behalf of Zanu-PF, highlighted the sacrifices made by freedom fighters like Major-General Siziba.

“Major-General Siziba sacrificed a lot of luxuries to liberate the country and hence people like him should be honoured. We are what we are today because of the works of people like him,” he said.

Born in Nhwali, Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba attended Nhwali Primary School and proceeded to Manama High School in 1976.

The following year, he was part of the group that joined the armed struggle together with the now late national hero, Lt-Gen Sibusiso Busi Moyo, Beitbridge East legislator Cde Albert Nguluvhe, former commander of the Airforce, Chief Marshal (Rtd) Elson Moyo and former Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) public relations manager, Mrs Cecilia Bhebhe, among others

He trained in Zambia and was attested into the ZNA during the ceasefire period.

Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba was stationed at the Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru where he rose to the rank of Captain.

He was then transferred to the ZNA headquarters where he worked until 2005, rising to the position of Lieutenant-Colonel. He was posted to Botswana as Defence Attaché from 2005 to 2013.

Upon his return to Zimbabwe in 2013, Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba was appointed the Deputy Commander of One Brigade following his elevation to the rank of Colonel.

From 2013 until 2018, he was appointed Director of Administration at the National Prosecuting Authority. Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba returned to the ZNA in 2018 and was elevated to the rank of Brigadier-General and was assigned to the Brigadier-General Inspectorate, a post he held until he retired from the military last year.

He was elevated to the position of Maj-Gen upon his retirement.

Maj-Gen (Rtd) Siziba is survived by two children.–@DubeMatutu