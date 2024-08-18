Grandson in court for assaulting grandfather

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

A 21-year-old man from Beitbridge was hauled before the courts for allegedly assaulting his grandfather who he accused of interfering in his marital affairs.

In a statement posted on its X-page, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, said the accused, Simon Mahunze, struck the complainant once on the back with a log. The complainant managed to escape further injury by fleeing from the scene before Mahunze could strike again.

Mahunze appeared at the Beitbridge magistrates’ court on assault charges. He was remanded in custody to 22 August for the continuation of his trial.

Circumstances are that, on 8 August 2024, at around 6.30 pm in Tshitumbelele Village, Lutumba area in Beitbridge District, Mahunze and his grandfather had a dispute with the accused person accusing his grandfather of interfering in his marital affairs.

“The accused, enraged by his grandfather’s interference in his affairs, picked up a log in a fit of rage and struck the complainant once on the back. Seeing the seriousness of the accused’s anger, the complainant fled the scene,” said NPA.

“The accused gave chase but was unable to catch up with the complainant. A report was made to the police leading to Mahunze’s arrest.

“As the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, we encourage the public to avoid violence and resolve disputes amicably or seek third-party mediation,” read the statement