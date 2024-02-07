Grandson kills grandmother over witchcraft allegations

Midlands Bureau

A 94- year-old grandmother from Marozva Village under Chief Banga in Shurugwi was allegedly fatally assaulted by her grandson over witchcraft accusations.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the suspected murder occurred on February 3 at about 8PM.

“On February 3, Esther Marozva was at her homestead together with her son Chamunorwa Mugariri (50) and daughter – in-law Soneni Mpofu (36) when her grandson Takudzwa Mugariri (25) arrived home,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Takudzwa allegedly started accusing his grandmother of witchcraft.

“He went onto take his grandmother’s clothes and burnt them. Chamunorwa and Soneni tried to refrain Takudzwa but it was in vain,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Chamunorwa allegedly rushed to his elder sister residence in Mujau Villagr under Chief Banga to alert her of what was transpiring back home.

” During his absence Soneni was also chased away from home by Takudzwa who was now beating his grandmother,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said when Chamunorwa returned he found his mother’s lifeless body leaning against a 50kg sack of maize in her bedroom whilst Takudzwa was seated on the bed.

He said Takudzwa then allegedly ran away.

“The matter was reported to the police and during scene attendance, observed that the body had multiple injuries. It was conveyed to Shurugwi District Hospital,” he said