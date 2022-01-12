Granny (74), four grandchildren escape house inferno

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Redcliff elderly woman and her four grandchildren cheated death by a whisker after their house went down in flames.

Gogo Mavis Zulu (74) of Rutendo in Redcliff, was left counting her losses after her two bedroomed house caught fire following a gas explosion.

Her four grandchildren, most of them under the age of twelve, also survived the inferno which however did not spare their property.

When The Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene, Gogo Zulu was still to come to terms with what had happened and was still trying to scavenge for anything that could have survived the fire.

Neighbours were still milling around as they consoled the elderly woman who lost virtually everything, whilst some were assisting in ensuring that the fire is totally put out.

All property was reduced to ashes and the asbestos roof was also destroyed.

Fighting back tears, Gogo Zulu narrated what transpired.

“It was around 8 in the evening of Tuesday when one of my grandchildren, was cooking rice using a gas stove. Suddenly, we heard a loud explosion. Then from there the house was inaccessible as it was now engulfed with flames,” she said.

Luckily, all the children managed to escape unhurt.

“The children managed to escape and all of them are safe, no one was hurt. I tried to get back to get documents for the children for it was not easy for me to acquire them since their parents are late. So, in my mind, their birth certificates were in my mind but I don’t know who pulled me back amongst those who attended the scene,” she said.

Gogo Zulu said she rarely used gas.

“My grandchildren know that I don’t want gas to be used since most of the time I use firewood for cooking. But since it was late and it was raining, I had to let them use the gas, little did I know it was going to lead to disaster,” she said

Gogo Zulu said all the grandchildren were orphans.

“All the parents of these children passed on. Now I do not know where to start from,” said Gogo Zulu.

Reverend Pardon Chingowo of the United Baptist Church of Zimbabwe (UBCZ) whose parish is a stone throw away said they had offered the family temporary shelter.

“Currently we are accommodating her whilst modalities of accommodation are being sorted out. The issue is now before the District Civil Protection Unit of which I am also a member. So currently we are mobilizing so that they get clothes since they lost everything in the inferno,” said Reverend Chingowo.

Acting Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit Chairperson, who is also Acting District Development Coordinator, Mr. Clemence Muduma said they were working on alternative accommodation.

“We discovered that the family lost everything and also that the building in no longer safe for inhabitants since it now has cracks. We are therefore looking for alternative accommodation and food,” he said.

He said modalities will be put in place to get their documentation replaced.