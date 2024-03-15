Granny catches man (39) raping granddaughter (3) 

Online Reporter

A THIRTY-NINE-year-old man from Lupane was reportedly caught pants down raping a three-year-old girl by her grandmother in Nyamandlovu in Matabeleland North province.

The man was arraigned before the Nyamandlovu Circuit Court facing rape charges of rape.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on March 12, the man went to the victim’s place of residence to buy mealie-meal from the grandmother.

“He was served by the complainant’s grandmother who then went into the bathroom to relieve herself. When she returned, she found the accused person sitting on the veranda with his trousers at thigh level and he was raping the complainant,” said the NPAZ.

After seeing the horrific scene the grandmother reportedly grabbed her granddaughter from the clutches of the man and screamed for help.

“Some villagers came and effected a citizens’ arrest on the accused person before he was taken to the Police. The matter has been remanded to the 22nd of March 2024 and will appear at the Tredgold Regional Court.