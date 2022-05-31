Granny loses house to fire

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

AN elderly Hwange woman is appealing for help after she lost all her property when her house was gutted by fire recently.

The cause of fire is not yet known.

Ms Sheilla Maphosa (77) was staying with her granddaughter Tryphine Zonzi (16) and some tenants when the fire broke out on Wednesday last week in Empumalanga’s Phase 4.

Ms Maphosa and Tryphine have moved to her other granddaughter, Ms Chipo Sibanda’s house in DRC suburb where they are now staying.

They lost everything from clothes, household property, clothes and food. Ms Sibanda told The Chronicle that her grandmother lost everything.

“The fire occurred last Wednesday. She was sitting outside with Tryphine when the fire started and we suspect that it came from a tenant’s room. The house had no electricity since Phase 4 is a new suburb and had not been connected,” said Ms Sibanda.

She said nothing was salvaged as all property and roof got burnt down. “Even the walls were damaged,” said Ms Sibanda.

“They were left only with the clothes that they were wearing. They need food, clothes, blankets and help with material to renovate the house because the walls were damaged,” said Ms Sibanda.

The house had eight rooms Ms Sibanda thanked neighbours who have been assisting with food for her grandmother.

[email protected]