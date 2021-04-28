Granny survives jumbo attack

Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

A 60-YEAR-OLD granny from Nkayi, Matabeleland North Province sustained severe injuries following an attack by a stray elephant in her field while her four grandchildren escaped unharmed.

Ms Thabiso Dube of Singeni village under Chief Sikhobokhobo and her grandchildren were in the field harvesting millet when the jumbo pounced.

The grandchildren; Melody Sibanda (18), Busymore Ncube (18), Rena Ndebele (11) and Constance Dube (10) ran away leaving their granny behind.

The elephant caught up with the elderly Ms Dube, dragged her around and left her for dead. Ms Dube sustained bruises on the neck, right side ribs and on both thighs.

The incident occurred last Sunday in Gwamba forest.

Matabeleland police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said Ms Dube is hospitalised at Mbuma Mission Hospital where she is said to be in a stable condition.

He warned members of the public living in wild animal prone areas to be alert, particularly during the harvesting period.

Insp Banda said the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and local council were advised of the horrific incident but they are yet to show up.

“I can confirm that on April 25 at around 8PM Thabiso Dube from Singeni village under Chief Sikhobokhobo area was suddenly chased and attacked by a rowdy elephant while she was harvesting millet. She was dragged for some metres before the jumbo dropped and left her lying on the ground yelling for help. She sustained injuries on the neck, right side ribs and on her thighs,” said Insp Banda.

He said her four grandchildren escaped unhurt. Insp Banda urged members of the public to be cautious of dangerous wild animals.

Annually, elephants trample to death one or two people in areas within Hwange and Victoria [email protected]