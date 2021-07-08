Granvia-Wish head-on accident victims named

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have released names of 15 of the 21 people who died in an accident which occurred on Monday at the 61-kilometre peg along the Masvingo- Mbalabala Road near Chitowa Business Centre.

In a statement National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 15 of the victims had been identified by their next of kin.

They are Melania Mukaro (age not supplied), Magnesia Tsoka (34), Jemitias Shara (72), Shara Mazorodze (37), Alios Munyanyi Chitambira (66), Mirirai Grace Rundare (42), Merita Esnath Machando (64), Faulstino Shara (61), Mazorodze Shara (37), Mudiwa Julius (39) all from Gutu, Samuel Dube (65) from Gwayi, Richard Muparadzi (42) from Makoni, Romeo Ndlovu (24) from Zvishavane, Felix Moyo (27) from Chivi, Lincoln Kudakwashe Muungani (26) of Zimbabwe Republic Police Buchwa Support Unit.

“We are still conducting investigations into the accident. Members of the public must take heed of Government calls to stop boarding mushikashika or pirate taxis. The public has to observe and comply with Covid-19 protocols and measures to safeguard lives,” he said.

The 21 people died on Monday at around 3AM when a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and collided head-on with a Toyota Wish at the 61km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road near Chitowa Business Centre.

Eighteen people died on the spot while three died on admission to Zvishavane District Hospital.

The Toyota Granvia, which was travelling from Masvingo, had a tyre burst and rammed into the Toyota Wish which was coming from Zvishavane.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the incident was the most fatal single road accident this year.

Toyota Granvia and Toyota Wish vehicles are notorious for illegally transporting passengers and are a common sight on the country’s highways.

The vehicles are usually overloaded with Wish vehicles carrying up to 10 passengers while Granvia vans usually carry around 15 passengers.

Illegal transporters have been cashing in on the ban of inter-city buses under the enhanced Level Four Covid-19 control regulations and have been carrying passengers between cities.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a condolence message to the families of the deceased.