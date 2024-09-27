Grassroots Innovation Launchpad Kicks Off at NUST with Focus on Fintech

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

THE second edition of the Grassroots Innovation Launchpad is currently underway at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), with a spotlight on Financial Technology (Fintech).

The event highlights the innovative money platforms available in Zimbabwe, including Innbucks, EcoCash, OneMoney, and Omari.

High school students from various institutions in Bulawayo are participating in a competition to showcase their innovative ideas.

This initiative aims to harness young talent at the grassroots level and support the growth of their innovations.

The programme is aligned with the goals of Education 5.0, promoting a practical and integrated approach to education that fosters creativity and entrepreneurship among youth.

As students present their projects, the event underscores the importance of nurturing local innovation to address financial challenges and enhance technological advancement in Zimbabwe.