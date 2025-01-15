Grave digging crisis hits Bulawayo Cemeteries as equipment breakdown persists

Online Writer

THE Bulawayo City Council is facing a mounting crisis in cemetery operations as the continued breakdown of the JCB grave digger has forced cemetery staff to resort to manual grave production.

This situation, coupled with high demand during the festive season and soaring temperatures, has sparked concerns about staff welfare and operational efficiency.

According to a report presented to the Council, a total of 118 tombstones were installed across Bulawayo’s cemeteries in November, generating $4 522 in revenue. West Park Cemetery recorded the highest number of installations at 49, followed by Athlone Cemetery with 28, Luveve Old Cemetery with 22, Luveve Extension with nine, Hyde Park with eight, and Umvutsha Cemetery with only two tombstones installed. However, a single case of non-compliance regarding headstone installation was noted at Athlone Cemetery.

The prolonged breakdown of the JCB grave digger, which has been out of service for nearly two months, has placed a significant strain on cemetery staff. Councillor K. Ndlovu commended the department’s efforts in producing graves manually but highlighted the physical toll on workers.

“Temperatures are extremely high, and staff members are currently required to produce at least two graves per week manually. This condition needs to be reviewed, and more staff should be recruited to reduce the workload to one grave per week per staff member,” she said.

Deputy Chairperson Councillor S. Moyo expressed concern over the disparities in grave production between cemeteries. Luveve Cemetery had more graves produced compared to Umvutsha Cemetery, where residents have raised complaints about a lack of graves. She also pointed out that most cemetery staff have been working on contract since 2019/2020, and their permanent employment could improve motivation and productivity.

The Director of Health Services Dr Edwin Sibanda confirmed that hiring equipment was considered, but procurement challenges through the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) had delayed progress.

“If repairs are not completed by January 2025, the Council will review cemetery staffing levels. Currently, one cemetery labourer is required to produce two graves per week. This may be revised to one grave per week,” the Director said.

The Chamber Secretary, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou, assured the Committee that the Council is engaging the Procurement Regulation Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) to resolve procurement issues related to hiring plant equipment and purchasing spare parts. In the meantime, Councillors were encouraged to rally residents to assist Council staff with backfilling graves.

Councillors raised concerns about increased expectations from residents during the festive season, particularly regarding grave backfilling, which has traditionally been performed by Council staff.

Despite the operational challenges, the installation of tombstones across cemeteries continued steadily, with West Park Cemetery leading in numbers. The $4 522 revenue generated reflects the ongoing demand for burial services in Bulawayo.

Council has resolved to note the challenges highlighted in the report while continuing to explore solutions to the grave production crisis. Hiring additional staff, repairing the gravedigger, and improving procurement processes remain key priorities.

The festive season underscores the urgent need for a sustainable strategy to address the rising demand for burial services while ensuring the welfare of cemetery staff and adherence to community expectations.