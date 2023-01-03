Great opportunity for Zimbabweans in Caf trophy design competition

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

TALENTED Zimbabwean art and design students have a chance of winning a continental football competition by taking part in the Caf African Schools Football Championship trophy design competition that has been launched by the continental football governing body.

The competition, whose winning design will be lifted by winners of the continental phase of the African Schools Football Championship on April 7-9, 2023, is meant to build stronger links between Caf, schools and students in Africa.

In a statement, the Caf communications department said African Art and Design Schools and students are eligible to participate. The trophy design theme is “African Schools Football”.

Caf director of member associations, Sarah Mukuna, in a statement, said:

“The African Schools Football Championship is not just about football but about Caf using football as a platform to create opportunities for African youth. It forms part of Caf president, Motsepe’s vision to invest in African youth. Through the African Schools Football Championship trophy design competition, we want to reach out to young African designers to get involved and submit designs. We want the trophy to represent aspirations and dreams of African kids. We are excited about this project and the possibilities.”

Designers are to send their work to [email protected]. – @skhumoyo2000.