Great Zimbabwe Patriots fine run in T10 competition comes to an end

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

GREAT Zimbabwe Patriots’ six match winning streak in the inaugural Zimbabwe Cyber-City Domestic T10 competition when Takashinga Patriots 1 defeated them by seven wickets at Harare Sports Club.

Having already booked their place in the final to be played on Sunday where they will face Harare Kings, Great Zimbabwe were enjoying a fine run which saw them win all their matches prior to today’s defeat.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Richmond Mutumbami produced another fine innings as he scored a second consecutive half century that helped his side finish on 96-4 in their 10 overs. In-form batsman, Tadiwanashe Marumani was the second-best run scorer for the boys from Masvingo with 13 runs on the board.

Pace bowler Shingirai Masakadza was the star with the bat for Takashinga Patriots as he guided them to a seven-wicket win. Masakadza, the Player of the Match was supported by Takudzwanashe Kaitano on the other side. He scored an unbeaten 37 runs and then took 1-16 with the ball.

Takashinga Patriots 1 are third on the league standings. – @brandon_malvin