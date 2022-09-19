Great Zimbabwe Patriots win ZC’s domestic T10 competition

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

GREAT Zimbabwe Patriots made history as they won the inaugural Zimbabwe Cyber-City Domestic T10 league on Sunday after they beat Harare Kings by 17 runs in a match that was played at Harare Sports Club. Opting to bat first, Great Zimbabwe put in a mammoth total of 128-1 in their 10 overs courtesy of another half century by in form batter, Tadiwanashe Marumani who scored 54 runs off 26 balls to register his fourth 50 of the campaign.

Another in-form batter for Great Zimbabwe, Richmond Mutumbami scored 35 runs from 23 balls. Tony Munyonga scored an unbeaten 29 runs from 12 balls. Dylan Hondo was the only bowler who took a wicket for Harare Kings.

In their chase, Harare Kings lost their star batsman Sikandar Raza in the first over for four runs. Cephas Zhuawo was the highest run getter for Harare Kings, scoring 73 runs in 33 balls b before he was run out in the last over of the game.

Tarisai Musakanda was the second highest run scorer for Harare Kings with nine runs, followed by Faraz Akram who put an unbeaten seven runs on the board. Harare Kings were restricted to 111-6 in their 10 overs.

Tony Munyonga was the pick of the bowlers for Great Zimbabwe with two wickets for 20 runs in his two overs, Luke Jongwe and Tawananyasha Kasondo took one wicket each. The other two wickets that fell for Harare Kings were run outs.

The final was not the only match played on the day, Lions beat Takashinga Patriots 1 by seven runs to finish third in the tournament. Batting first, Lions scored 101-4 in their 10 overs courtesy of captain Marshal Takodza and Bright Phiri who both scored 26 runs.

Takashinga Patriots 1 were restricted to 94-5 in their 10 overs to finish fourth in the campaign.

Westside, Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC), Gladiators and Takashinga Patriots 2 finished in position five, six, seven and eight (last) respectively.

@brandon_malvin