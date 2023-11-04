Great Zimbabwe University awards certificates to community radio station presenters

Online Writer

THE Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) on Friday held the inaugural Radio Festival commemorations.

THE permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, was the guest of honour at the event where certificates were community radio presenters trained by the University

The ministry reported that the Radio Festival celebrates Government efforts towards promoting community development through radio.

“In the coming 5 years, Zimbabwe is going to witness the licensing of more community radio stations including communities of interest and religious communities,” read a statement from the ministry.

Great Zimbabwe University was the first university in Zimbabwe to have a functioning radio station in 2020. Following the licensing of 14 Community Radio Stations by Government, GZU is now training the presenters free of charge.

The first batch of 20 received certificates at the commemoration.

Areas covered by the GZU community radio presenters training programme include; fact-checking, ethical considerations in news gathering in communities, sustainability and content production.