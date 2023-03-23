Green energy now key- Government

File picture: Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi and Permanent Secretary Dr Mavis Sibanda (right) follow proceedings during the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce workshop at a local lodge

THERE is a need for private energy players to complement Government efforts by providing green energy solutions that would enable manufacturers to produce goods that would easily penetrate European and American markets.

Consumers are now more particular about environmental issues and how goods are produced with minimum adverse impact on the environment, ministry of Industry and Commerce Permanent Secretary Dr Mavis Sibanda has said.

Speaking during a value chain review workshop held on Wednesday in Harare, Dr Sibanda noted that green energy has the potential to ease power shortages.

“We are very much aware of the crippling power shortages cutting across the whole Southern Africa region and Zimbabwe has not been spared.

“The Government is working tirelessly to resolve this challenge and the coming on board of Hwange 7 and 8 will ease these power challenges,” said Dr Sibanda.

“I, therefore, call upon players to complement Government efforts by setting up green energy plants such as solar and biogas among others.”

Dr Sibanda said such efforts will enable local players to access developed markets in Europe and USA where consumers are now more particular about how what they are consuming was produced with minimum adverse impact on the environment.

The government is seeking potential investors to fund the renewable mini-grids which will supply clean and sustainable energy in rural communities for solar water pumping and household use as the country moves towards 2030.

Renewable energy has been identified globally as a low fruit in realising the goal of increasing the electrification of rural communities.

In Zimbabwe, the crucial role being played by renewable energy, especially the mini-grid systems will see a rapid deployment of clean sustainable energy in rural communities.

