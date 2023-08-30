Green Fuel stadium renovations near completion

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League side Greenfuel expect to host their next home match at their own stadium, Greenfuel Sports Arena after completing re-development work on the facility.

The Greenfuel Sports Arena accommodates around 5 000 spectators.

When the Zifa First Instance Board inspected the venue, they urged the team to address a few outstanding areas including erecting a scoreboard, putting signage, installing additional dugouts and shower cubicles in dressing rooms.

The Chisumbanje-based outfit is convinced they have addressed all those areas ahead of another inspection by the FIB within the next week.

That means the Rodwell Dhlakama charges would be able to host their next visitors, fellow newcomers Sheasham at their own backyard next week.

Greenfuel have been without a home since the beginning of the season and they have been hosting their guests at Gibbo in Triangle.

They are at Gibbo again this week for a date against third-placed Manica Diamonds in a match Greenfuel will be the away team.

Manica Diamonds, also without a home in their base in Mutare, have been playing their home games at Gibbo.

Greenfuel chairman Fredson Moyo expressed satisfaction over the progress his team has made at the stadium as he remains hopeful the venue will pass the final homologation test.

“Greenfuel Football Club remains committed to bringing top flight league football action to Chisumbanje under Chipinge district and to this end, we have worked round the clock to ensure that the Greenfuel Sports Arena complies with the required standards,” he said.

“The executive invited the Zifa First Instance Board (FIB) who inspected the Greenfuel Sports Arena for the second time on Friday last week.

“While they noted the many improvements made since their initial visit in June, the FIB recommended a few more things which needed to be addressed for the stadium to meet required Premier Soccer League standards.

“These include scoreboards, signage, additional dugouts and shower cubicles in dressing rooms.

“We have since attended most of those areas and we are confident that we will be done by tomorrow (today) at the close of business.

“The FIB will then have their final inspection. We are confident that we will play our next home match against Sheasham at our new look stadium.”