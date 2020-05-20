Green light to play thrills golfers

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) and National Darts Association of Zimbabwe (Ndaz) have welcomed the lifting of restrictions on them by the Government, but urged members to strictly adhere to safety standards prescribed by authorities.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday announced that some sports deemed low risk will be allowed to return subject to adherence to health guidelines as the country continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We really welcome this development, but as we kick start our games, we still need to be cautious and adhere to laid down guidelines by authorities. As Ndaz we will strive to ensure we are extra careful in whatever we are doing.

“We have to continue with the strategies laid down by the Government to ensure that we don’t become a conduit in the spread of the virus and that means all guidelines will be followed. We are already crafting new rules for our clubs and members to adhere to,” said Ndaz president Meynard Moyo.

Since most of their competitions were held in sports bars that are still barred from operating, they will ensure none of their clubs or members violate that ban.

“Some venues might not be allowed to play host to any competitions, social or otherwise, but all that will be contained in new rules that will be relayed to members in due course,” he said.

ZGA president Mufaro Chivonivoni told Chronicle Sport that their members will start with playing social games before moving to competitive games.

Even in the social games, players will have to adhere to strict health guidelines.

“Following the directives and guidance from the various government institutions, the Zimbabwe Golf Association working together with the ladies union and professionals have come up with guidelines which clubs and players alike should follow. We believe that these guidelines will ensure that the sport is played in a safe environment. On top of compulsory measures such as temperature checks and regular sanitising, we have crafted golf specific measures that include amongst other things, limiting golf cars to one person and setting minimum times between tee-off in order to keep players apart,” said Chivonivoni.

He said the resumption of the game comes as a huge relief to various clubs dotted around the country, as they had gone for more than two months without any revenue coming through despite the high costs associated with maintaining a golf course in addition to wages.

“The majority of our clubs were now surviving from hand to mouth. The professional golfers and caddies have also been severely affected as they suffered a complete loss of income.

“It is pleasing to note that some individuals have been assisting some of the caddies and as an association we are seized with trying to come up with ways we can assist the affected parties recover from the negative effects of the lockdown. Due to limited resources, we are unable to give any financial packages and the restart of the game does not indicate that everything is back to normal, but it is the first step in the road to recovery for the industry,” said Chivonivoni.