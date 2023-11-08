Greenfuel douse Chicken Inn

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

Chicken Inn FC 1-1 Green Fuel FC

A late strike by substitute Naison Takawira rescued visiting Green Fuel from the jaws of defeat against Chicken Inn in a league game at Luveve Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Takawira’s dipping shot from outside the box salvaged the crucial point for the visitors.

Chicken Inn had taken the lead via Malvin Hwata five minutes after the break. Hwata got to the end of a low cross from Xolani Ndlovu from the left and directed the ball to the back of the net with the outside of his right foot.

The visitors had the better start to the game taking the game to the hosts in the early stages. It took 15 minutes to see the first real chance of the game from either side.

Midfielder Collins Dhuwa’s speculative cross with the assistance of the wind crashed against the cross bar as Gamecocks goal minder Bernard watched on.

Chicken Inn forward Brian Muza had a shot with the left foot go inches wide three minutes later.

Green Fuel midfielder Nelson Mwasanga positioned himself on the edge of the box 10 minutes before the break, with all the space to find the target, he shot low and wide of goal. Moments before the break, George Majika dribbled his way into the box from the left after exchanging passes with Xolani Ndlovu on that flank, he tried to find the target from close range but his powerful shot went wide.

Chicken Inn started the second half brightly, Richard Hachiro had a rising shot from outside the box calmly collected by an alert David Bizani in the 47th minute.

Muza wasted a glorious opportunity to extend the GameCocks lead in the 64th minute, after he rose high above the Greenfuel defence to meet a Michael Charamba cross from the right but headed over the bar.

Teams

Chicken Inn FC

Donovan Bernard, Malvin Hwata (Brighton Ncube 88 mins), Michael Charamba, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Richard Hachiro, Nielson Ketala, George Majika (Genius Mutungamiri 76 mins), Itai Mabunu, Sherpad Mhlanga, Xolani Ndlovu, Brian Muza

Green Fuel FC

David Bizabani, Honest Moyo, Raymond Uchena, Reginald Chinemo, Tashinga Pfende, Tinotenda Mutyambizi (Naison Takawira 79 mins), Collins Dhuwa (Ricardo Sibanda 46 mins), Tatenda Gora, Nqobile Ndlovu (Ashford Nyamajiwa 73 mins), Nelson Mwasanga (Bukhosi Sibanda 79 mins), James Nguluve

–@innocentskizoe