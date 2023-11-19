Greenfuel survives the chop

Don Makanyanga, Sports Reporter

Dynamos FC 1-0 Greenfuel FC

HAVING taken over the reins of head coach role in April and tasked with surviving relegation, Green Fuel coach Rodwell Dhlakama was all smiles yesterday as his charges secured their ticket in the top flight for next season despite losing by one goal to nil against Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

After watching his side finding themselves on the losing end, for a brief moment, after the final whistle, Dhlakama looked like a man deep in thought, already thinking of a plan on how to survive relegation in his club last match of the season against Triangle next weekend.

He held his phone in his hand, and within a blink of an eye his face transformed from that dejected face to a glowing one.

This was because of the result from other centres.

Despite the loss, Dhlakama’s mission had been achieved.

“I am happy, to be honest I am really happy the main objective when I took over Greenfuel was to keep the Premiership status of considering that my objective when I took over the team was to survive relegation.

“I took over the team when it was sitting at the bottom of the log with two points from six games and to achieve the target of surviving the chop is something that I cannot put into words it means a lot to me,” said Dhlakama.

Sitting on 40 points, Green Fuel went into yesterday’s match knowing that a point would be enough for them to survive the chop.

But their bid was to suffer a major blow in the 12th minute when Dynamos took the lead through Tendaishe Magwaza who headed in an Issa Sadiki corner kick.

The goal seemed to have sucked off the energy of the Chisumbaje based side as they were forced onto the back foot.

Playing second fiddle, Dynamos continued to pile pressure on the visitors but the final third was a big let-down for the Harare Giants as they failed to convert chances that came their way.

With Dynamos creating numerous goal scoring opportunities, Greenfuel had no single shot on target in the first period.

But a bit of a pep-talk during the break, saw Greenfuel returning a much improved and energised side, as they sought to level matters.

And their pressure could have paid dividends for them five minutes after the break when second half substitute, Xolisani Moyo saw his free header from a set piece missing the target by a few inches.

Greenfuel had a dominant second half, but failed to turn their dominance into goals as their final third was the biggest let down.

It ended one nil in favour of Dynamos.

It was a result that dejected the whole squad only until the news from other centres came which confirmed their survival.

Despite the team surviving the chop with one match to go, Dhlakama was not happy with the performance of his charges.

“We lacked hunger, there was no improvisation within the team, the guys did not play their normal type of play but at the end of the day we have to be happy with us surviving,” said Dhlakama.

And for his opposite, Dynamos stand-in coach, Lloyd Chigowe, described the win as an important win for his charges who have set second position finish as their target for this season after losing out on the championship to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“I am happy that we got a win and keeps us in line for our target of finishing second,” said Chigowe

He described his players had shown character to collect maximum points, after the players boycotted training during the week.

“We always knew that it was going to be a tricky game especially when you are playing teams that are fighting to escape relegation.

“You also know with the background upheavals we faced earlier on in the week and for the guys to get the results it shows some great character from them,” said Chigowe.

With Cranborne Bullets having already been relegated from the 2023, the other three teams will be confirmed next week as five teams battle for survival.

Black Rhinos enhanced their slim chances of survival with a 3-2 victory over Sheasham at Bata Stadium.

The army side moved to position 16 with and now tied with Sheasham and Triangle who played to one all draw against Caps United at Gibbo Stadium yesterday