Greenland criminals should be brought to book

LAW enforcement agents are urged to quickly intervene and end the reign of terror unleashed by criminal elements in Gwanda’s Phakama suburb.

We reported on Saturday how a place called Greenland in Phakama suburb has been turned into a haven of criminal activities.

Residents said they are tired of waking up to the sight of dead people having lost their lives to the violent crime that characterise the place.

The Greenland tuckshops have been christened the “Taliban State” due to the fighting and bloodshed that happens there.

This can not be allowed to continue and we appeal to the law enforcement to restore order in the area as soon as possible so that residents can enjoy their peace.

Criminal elements should never be given an impression that they can do as they please but must know that any acts in breach of the law will not go unpunished.

Speaking to Chronicle, Ms Sibonginkosi Khumalo from Phakama said young people were becoming casualties of the violence at Greenland every month.

“It pains us because the people who are dying are our children who are supposed to look after us in our old age. We don’t know what to do about Greenland anymore but we’ve buried enough of our children,” said Ms Khumalo.

She called on the local authority to look into arresting the problem as the tuckshops that are said to be harbouring criminals continue to mushroom.

“Not a month goes by without someone dying there. As we speak, the month has not even ended and already two people have died so far,” said Ms Khumalo.

Mr Mongezi Moyo from Phakama suburb said it is now scary walking in the Greenland area as chances of being stabbed and robbed are high.

“The shops are about a metre apart and there are always people in those small gaps. It’s easy to become a target. The best thing is to have those shops closed,” said Mr Moyo.

Another resident, Ms Sarah Ncube said the place was noisy and a lot of men had patronised it.

“Our men go there to drink and only come back home in the early hours of the morning. It is sometimes during these beer drinks that fights break out and someone ends up dying. The place is so noisy and we’re tired of it,” said Ms Ncube.

Gwanda Mayor Councillor Njabulo Siziba said the local authority had resolved to shut down Greenland.

“As councillors, we’ve agreed to give the people operating there a notice of seven days and then have the place closed down. We’ll interpret to them the position of council and engage the police if necessary. Our target is to have the place closed down, wholly. As we do this, we’ll follow the country’s statutes and be guided accordingly,” said Clr Siziba.

“People running genuine businesses there should approach the council and they will be issued with leases. Currently, not even a single person operating there has a liquor licence. We want to shut down the place and ensure that no blood is spilled there, no drugs are sold there and no alcohol is sold there illegally,” said Cllr Siziba.

With the council resolution on Greenland, it is expected that the law enforcement agents work with the local authority to root out the criminal elements.