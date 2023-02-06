Greenlight for Axia Corporation migration to VFEX

Senior Business Reporter

VICTORIA Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX)-bound Axia Corporation Limited shareholders have passed three critical resolutions that further pave the way for the new listing.

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was held last Thursday, and resolutions for delisting from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and subsequent listing on VFEX were given the nod by the directors.

“Shareholders are advised that all resolutions put to the vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Axia Corporation Limited held on Thursday 2 February 2023 were passed,” reads the update from the company.

Recently, the retail and specialty distribution group said the listing on VFEX would create an enhanced pathway for further penetration of more regional markets.

In addition to that, the proposed listing on dollar-denominated bourse will increase the group’s ability to raise capital in foreign currency to support its currency requirements.

Several firms have recently announced intentions of listing and some have started trading.

Axia Corporation Limited operates within the specialty retail and distribution sector and has three operating business units, namely TV Sales & Home (TVSH), Transerve and Distribution Group Africa (DGA).

TVSH is a leading furniture and electronic appliance retailer with sites located countrywide while Transerve retails in automotive spares.