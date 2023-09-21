Greens Supermarket in court over unregistered medicines

Peter Matika, [email protected]

LOCAL retailer, Greens Supermarket, has been dragged to court on charges of allegedly possessing with intention to sell complementary medicines, which are not registered with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

According to court documents gleaned by this publication on Tuesday, the retailer was charged for the crime on 15 July this year after an inspector from the MCAZ Mr Arnold Kunaka discovered the “contraband”.

The State represented by Mr Joseph Rugare said Greens Supermarket, which is being represented by Mr Reggis Wemba, was found in possession of complementary medicines without the approval of MCAZ.

“The team proceeded to the accused’s supermarket, which is situated at number 50A Jason Moyo and Corner 4th Avenue.

“Upon arrival the team discovered that the accused was displaying for sale four packs of Oolong tea and five anti-constipation green tea packs, which are complementary medicines and are not registered with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe,” said Mr Rugare.

The drugs were reportedly recovered and will be produced as exhibits in court.

However, the case was not remanded to any date and will proceed by way of summons after the presiding magistrate said the courts are still making deliberations pertaining to the charges leveled by the authority.

MCAZ regulates medicinal items permitted for sale at pharmacies or in retail stores with a special permit from the authority.

According to court documents the supermarket was not in possession of such a permit. Unregistered pharmaceuticals sold without a permit may have an adverse effect on consumer health.

In 2021 the Government launched an anti-illegal drug campaign, which led to the arrest of hundreds of drug kingpins, peddlers, and users across the country. Drugs recovered from countrywide raids were pegged of millions of dollars.

In most suburbs, criminal dealers sell dangerous drugs to adults and children in broad daylight. Besides marijuana, probably the most popular illegal drug, other commonly abused drugs are crystal methamphetamine commonly known as “mutoriro”, “dombo” or “guka”, plus ganja cakes, a prohibited cough syrup called BronCleer (bronco), and illicit beers known as “musombodhiya” in street lingo.

Cocaine has been appearing, with one drug mule being found with 4,3kg as he tried to enter Zimbabwe.

Unscrupulous businesspeople are now so daring to the extent that they smuggle over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, some of which are suspected to be counterfeit, while others are expired.

Over-the-counter medicines are drugs that can be dispensed without a doctors’ prescription but often require a licensed pharmacist to sell them.

MCAZ has warned on several occasions that importation of any medicine without the authority’s permission is illegal.

“All registered medicines to be imported into Zimbabwe shall be imported after an import permit has been issued by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe. These provisions apply to all medicines including OTC medicines,” said the authority.