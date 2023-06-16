Grim discovery of dumped foetus shocks Entumbane residents

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

POLICE have opened an investigation after a human foetus was found discarded in a sewer manhole in Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb on Thursday in a suspected case of abortion.

The latest development comes at a time when the city continues to record an upsurge in cases of baby dumping, infanticide and termination of pregnancy.

Residents said it is unclear how the foetus ended up in the street in the early hours of Thursday.

“When we woke up in the morning, we heard people saying there is a baby who has been dumped in a sewer manhole. It was a shocking incident and we suspect abortion,” said Mr Nkosikhona Mlilo.

Another resident, Ms Simangaliso Khumalo said: “Young girls are indulging in sexual activities resulting in them getting pregnant before they are able to take responsibility, which eventually results in such a scenario.”

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they are investigating the circumstances of the grim discovery.

“We are investigating a case where a human foetus was dumped in the early hours of Thursday in Entumbane. We suspect it is a case of abortion and there are no arrests,” he said.

“The foetus is of a girl aged between 5 to 6 months old. So any person who has information can report to the nearest police station. Residents who know a person who was pregnant or who was pregnant and can also assist us.”

Inspector Ncube called on women to use contraceptives to avoid falling pregnant.

“The upsurge of cases of baby dumping, birth concealment, termination of pregnancy, and other cases involving newly born babies, is very disturbing. As police we urge women to avoid unwanted pregnancies,” he said.

Inspector Ncube said in the event one finds herself in trouble as a result of pregnancy or child birth, she must seek assistance or advice from fellow family members, church or community leaders or the police victim-friendly unit.