  • Today Sun, 05 Nov 2023

Grisly murder: bodies of two missing men found in community borehole

Mkhululi  Ncube, Chronicle  reporter

Police in Mangwe District, in Matabeleland South have reportedly recovered  bodies of two men who went missing last week, in  a village borehole.

This after villagers were  shocked to get “bloody water” from the  borehole in Bhulu village  near Ingwizi Center.

Police have reportedly arrested one suspect in connection  with the case while another is on the run .

“We are in shock and disbelief  over the double  murder in our village.The bodies were removed this morning from the borehole and police picked one suspect  while another is on the run,” said a community  leader who did not want to be named…

More to follow….

