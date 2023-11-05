Grisly murder: bodies of two missing men found in community borehole

The borehole from where the bodies were retrieved

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle reporter

Police in Mangwe District, in Matabeleland South have reportedly recovered bodies of two men who went missing last week, in a village borehole.

This after villagers were shocked to get “bloody water” from the borehole in Bhulu village near Ingwizi Center.

Police have reportedly arrested one suspect in connection with the case while another is on the run .

“We are in shock and disbelief over the double murder in our village.The bodies were removed this morning from the borehole and police picked one suspect while another is on the run,” said a community leader who did not want to be named…

More to follow….