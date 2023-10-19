Grisly murder: Woman found dead with a deformed head

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A WOMAN was found dead with a deformed head at a farm in Chegutu.

In a statement on X (Twitter), police said the body was found on Tuesday at Muguti Farm along with the victim’s son (6) and daughter (8 months).

They did not specify whether the children were alive or dead.

“The victim and her children were traveling from Nhowe, Norton to sell fish at the farm,” said police.

Police appealed for any information that may help during the investigations.

“Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of murder in which a woman was found dead with a deformed head at Muguti Farm on 17/10/23.”

"Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," reads the statement.