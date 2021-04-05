Groups ready to battle out at Geraldine drama finals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SEVEN arts groups are set to battle it out at the Geraldine Roche Drama (GRD) competition finals taking place at the Bulawayo Theatre this Saturday.

The competition which is in its third edition, covers Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and North provinces.

Two teams from each of the aforementioned areas secured a spot after the provincial competitions and these are Jahunda Community Arts and Loxion Theatre from Matabeleland South province, Vulindlela and Pezhuba from Matabeleland North province and Stanslavysky and Colada from Bulawayo. Reigning champions, Bambelela Arts automatically secured a spot in the finals making them the seventh participant.

The competition uses drama and film to deliver messages and raise awareness on issues affecting communities while at the same time, sharpening drama skills, especially among youths.

Geraldine Roche project coordinator, Khaliphile Sibanda said preparations for the finale are at an advanced stage.

“We’re on track as we’ve managed to select participants for the finals which we hope to host without any hindrances related to Covid-19 issues. The ultimate drive of the competition is to empower arts groups through theatre and drama and we hope to achieve that throughout the competition’s reign,” said Sibanda.

She said like winners from previous editions, this year’s will also be given exposure on the national scene.

Last year, winners, Bambelela Arts from Bulawayo starred in three plays which were a collaboration between Bulawayo-based GRD and Harare’s Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre. – @mthabisi_mthire