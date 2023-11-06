Gruesome killings shock village; one victim’s throat slashed, bodies stashed into community borehole

The borehole from where the bodies were retrieved

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle reporter

VILLAGERS from Bhulu in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province are reeling in shock following the gruesome murder of two men whose bodies were dumped in a community borehole.

The case came to light when villagers from Silombe line who were fetching water were shocked to see water mixed with blood coming from the borehole and reported the matter to police.

The two men had been missing in the village since last Tuesday.

The villagers reported the matter to villagers’ elders who reported the matter to police at Ingwizi.

“Some members of the village had gone to fetch water and were shocked to see blood coming from the borehole.They left their containers and reported the matter to the elders.The matter was reported at Ingwizi Police Station. The police used mine equipment to retrieve the bodies assisted by the members of the community at around 9 am.One of the men’s throats had been slit.

“We are in shock and disbelief,” said a community leader who declined to be named before all the suspects are arrested.

The leader said that soon after their bodies were retrieved police arrested one suspect named Menzi while two escaped.

The community leader said the victims and suspects are from the same village and the one of the suspects, Lucky Ncube, was a well-known thug who is always in and out of prison.

He identified the victims as Million and Bheki Ncube who had his throat slit.

After committing the murder, the suspects allegedly broke slabs covering the borehole and forced the bodies inside.

“The murder seems to have been committed in Lucky`s room as there was blood in it. We have never experienced such a blood curdling killing in this village. I wonder what could have made these men kill their fellow villagers in this manner. We hope the two who are on the run will be arrested so that we find closure over the matter. We will only be at peace once they are behind bars.

“Police found some blood in the house of one of the suspects, Lucky Ncube who appears was the ring leader, The other suspect on the run is Methuli,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Matabeleland South police were not fruitful.