Guard stabbed four times as robbers raid Choppies for US$1 000

ARMED robbers stormed a Choppies Supermarket in New Luveve suburb, Bulawayo, on Saturday night, leaving a trail of violence and terror.

The robbers, armed with guns, opened fire, narrowly missing a security guard. They then turned their brutality on other employees, stabbing one security guard four times and injuring the manager with a blow to the head.

After overpowering the staff, the robbers forced the manager to open the main entrance, allowing them to escape on foot with a haul of US$1 000 in cash.

The drama unfolded just after 8pm, moments after the supermarket closed its doors for the evening. Staff were preparing to head home, and security personnel were conducting their routine checks.

Nearby vendors initially dismissed the sound of gunfire as celebratory fireworks, only to realise with growing horror that a robbery was underway.

“It was just after 8pm when we heard the gun shots which we thought were firecrackers. We even chided the person, telling them not to do that near us. Moments later, we realised in horror that it was actually a gunshot, and we ran for our lives,” said a female vendor who wished to remain anonymous.

A nearby vendor indicated that security lights atop the building usually illuminate the area shortly before the shop closes. However, a power outage had plunged the vicinity into darkness, creating an ideal cover for the assailants.

An employee recounted the terrifying ordeal, stating that the robbers fired three shots.

The first shot was aimed at the security guard who was conducting his routine end-of-day checks behind the building.

Miraculously, the shot missed, sending the guard into flight for safety.

“When the shot was fired, one of the robbers manhandled the cashier, fired two shots in the air, and demanded to know where the manager was. In shock, the cashier told them the manager was at the back. In a flash, the manager had a gun pointed at his head and was ordered to open the shop,” he said.

The manager sustained severe head injuries , while one of the security guards suffered multiple stab wounds — three to the leg and one to the arm.

“After collecting the day’s takings, they walked out on foot towards Cowdray Park,” the employee added.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the robbery and said investigations were underway.

“The robbery occurred last night (Saturday) when the supermarket was closing. The security personnel were preparing for closure when they heard shots being fired. The suspects then forced the manager to open the front entrance, took some cellphones from employees and US$1 000 from the supermarket, and fled,” said Comm Nyathi.

He stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the number of suspects involved and whether they utilised a vehicle during the robbery. He urged supermarket owners and managers to enhance security measures, particularly during closing hours, to deter and prevent similar incidents.

“It is important for supermarkets to step up security during closing time because it is clear that these robbers were monitoring the situation and knew the shop had collected the day’s takings,” said Comm Nyathi.

In a chilling echo of a past incident, armed robbers targeted a Cash-in-Transit vehicle in Bulawayo in 2021. The vehicle, carrying over US$11 000 collected from various Choppies branches across the city, was making its final stop at the Choppies Parklands branch when it was ambushed. Suspicions of an inside job immediately arose, prompting police to question security guards and staff at the scene.

Fast forward to November of this year, and Bulawayo police delivered a significant blow to a notorious armed robbery syndicate that had been terrorising the city. In a meticulously executed operation, law enforcement apprehended eight individuals implicated in a string of 10 robberies.

The syndicate’s criminal activities resulted in the theft of goods valued over US$10 000 along with substantial sums of cash.

The apprehended suspects, identified as Elvis Charakupa (40), Khulumani Moyo (51), Mavrick Dube (32), Mongameli Moyo (27), Nkosilomusa Dube (27), Qhawe Mabhena (43), Vumani Msipa (31), and Conilias Chigara (24), appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza facing charges of robbery and illegal possession of firearms.